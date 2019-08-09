Migrant workers in J&K leave for home

As the curfew in Chenab Valley and Pir Panjal regions of Jammu division entered its fourth day on Thursday, a large number of labourers hailing from other states and working in Jammu and Kashmir left for their hometowns.

Sources said a large number of workers from different parts of the country left Bhaderwah for their native places during the daytime. They work as masons, labourers and in the hotels and dhabas, said the sources.

Sources confirmed that the labourers left for their homes in view of the situation in the state. The curfew had made them anxious, the sources said, adding that they were unable to contact their families following suspension of cellular services. Also, with curfew in force since Monday, people in various parts of the state have started facing shortage of essential commodities.

There were reports of poor attendance in government offices as officials were unable to reach offices due to the curfew. Taking note, Chief Secretary B V R Subhramanium has directed all government employees at divisional level, district level and those serving in civil secretariat to report to their duties with immediate effect. “It is further intimated that necessary arrangements regarding smooth and secure working environment for the employees have been made by the administration,’’ an official release here said.

Meanwhile, shops and other business establishments reopened in Jammu city and its outskirts as administration relaxed restrictions under Section 144 CrPC till 4 pm. There were no reports of any untoward incident.

While all educational institutions in Jammu district will remain closed on Friday, the institutions in Samba district will reopen.

Governor Satya Pal Malik held a meeting with his advisers and chief secretary and reviewed the law and order situation in the state and the arrangements to enable people to offer Friday prayers and celebrate Eid. He was informed that mandis will be set up at various locations in the Valley to facilitate people to buy animals for Eid and ration shops, grocery and medicine stores have been asked to remain open on the occasion.