Rahul Gandhi to Centre: You did not count means no migrant deaths?

Rahul Gandhi Tuesday said that the world has seen migrants dying during the Covid-induced lockdown but only the NDA government was unaware of it.

The Congress leader was reacting to the Centre’s claim in Parliament that no data was available on the deaths of migrant workers during the nationwide lockdown in the country.

“Did the death not take place if you did not count? But yes, it is sad the government was unaffected by it, The world saw their deaths, only the Modi government was not aware of it,” he tweeted in Hindi.

On Monday, the Ministry of Labour and Employment, responding to a question on whether thousands of migrant labourers lost their lives during this period, through a written reply, said “no such data is available”.

On whether any compensation or relief was provided to the victim’s family, the government said, “Question does not arise in view of the previous question.”

Additionally, the government said that it had also not kept track of the job losses amid the pandemic. “No such data is maintained,” it said.

-with PTI inputs

