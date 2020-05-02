Migrant worker on way home in Bihar on bicycle dies in UP’s Shahjahanpur

Dharmveer Kumar (28), who worked as a labourer in Delhi, was traveling on a bicycle along with six other migrants, who were also headed to Bihar (Express Photo By Bhupendra Rana/Representational) Dharmveer Kumar (28), who worked as a labourer in Delhi, was traveling on a bicycle along with six other migrants, who were also headed to Bihar (Express Photo By Bhupendra Rana/Representational)

A 28-year-old migrant labourer who was on his way from New Delhi to Bihar’s Khagaria district died in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district under the Kotwali police station area on Friday. Dharmveer Kumar (28), who worked as a labourer in Delhi, was traveling on a bicycle along with six other migrants, who were also headed to Bihar. The cause of death has not been ascertained, while the 28-year-old’s sample has been sent to a Lucknow hospital for testing for the Coronavirus.

Circle Officer (City) Praveen Yadav said that the labourers died near the toll plaza on the Delhi-Bareilly highway on Friday morning. “They had stayed for the night at the toll plaza after cycling from Delhi. They slept at night and cycled through the day. On Friday morning, one of the seven did not wake up. Then, they called the police and we intervened,” said Yadav.

Confirming the death, SHO, Kotwali, Pravesh Kumar said, “They were resting in the district when he suddenly died. His sample has been sent for testing and we are awaiting the result. The other six have been quarantined at the district hospital. They were on their way to Bihar.” Officials at the district hospital said he was brought dead to the hospital.

Shahjahanpur Chief Medical Officer R K Gupta told The Indian Express, “He died on Friday morning. The others traveling with him say that he died on Friday morning. As a precaution, we have taken the sample and sent it for testing. They had come from Delhi and were headed to Bihar. His body has been kept at the district hospital’s mortuary,” said Gupta.

