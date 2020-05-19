Migrant worker held for ‘raping’ 6-year-old girl in Rajkot

Chouhan was arrested based on analysis of CCTV footage of the area. (Representational) Chouhan was arrested based on analysis of CCTV footage of the area. (Representational)

Hours after he allegedly kidnapped a six-year-old girl in Rajkot district, a migrant worker native to Uttar Pradesh was arrested by Rajkot rural police on Tuesday.

The migrant worker was identified as Sonu Chouhan, a resident of Jetpur but a native of Maharajgunj in Uttar Pradesh. Police said that 22-year-old Chouhan was working as a labourer in Jetpur and kidnapped the girl who was asleep with her family members on a footpath, took her to a secluded stretch of the road and raped her on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. “However, a few persons saw the man assaulting the girl and challenged him. The assailant then ran away,” said Superintendent of Rajkot (rural) Police, Balram Meena.

The SP said that one of the persons who challenged the accused had informed police, while others chased Chouhan who managed to flee. However, Chouhan was arrested based on analysis of CCTV footage of the area.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.