Migrant worker dies of COVID-19 in Punjab; 14 fresh cases take virus tally to 322

A 48-year-old migrant worker died of coronavirus in Punjab’s Jalandhar on Sunday, pushing the death toll to 18 in the state. Meanwhile, the number of infected patients soared to 322 with 14 more people testing positive for the infection.

The victim, who worked at a leather factory, died at a Jalandhar hospital on Saturday, an official said, adding that he had pneumonia too. He originally belonged to Maharashtra and was living in Jalandhar for the past several years.

According to a medical bulletin, 12 of the fresh cases were reported from Jalandhar, which included two new cases and 10 contacts of persons tested positive for coronavirus earlier. One case was reported from Nawanshahr and Ludhiana.

Jalandhar district topped the COVID-19 tally in the state with 78 cases, followed by 63 in Mohali, the bulletin said.

One patient is critical and still on ventilator support, the medical bulletin said, adding that so far 18 people have succumbed to the infection in the state.

It said 14 patients-–eight from Mohali, four in Pathankot and two from Ludhiana–were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of cured cases to 86 in the state.

There are 218 active cases in the state, it said.

A total of 14,317 samples have been taken so far in the state, of which 10,497 tested negative negative for the infection. Reports of 3,498 samples are still awaited.

