Migrant worker ‘cycling home to Uttar Pradesh’ dies on way in Vadodara

The deceased was identified as Raju Sahani, a native of Kushinagar, from his identity card. (Representational) The deceased was identified as Raju Sahani, a native of Kushinagar, from his identity card. (Representational)

A 40-year-old migrant worker suspected to be cycling to his home state, Uttar Pradesh, died on way near Karjan in Vadodara on Monday. A passerby found him unconscious on the roadside and informed the police who took him to the hospital where was declared brought dead.

The police has recovered a bag full of clothes and his cycle from the spot where he as found. The deceased was identified as Raju Sahani, a native of Kushinagar, from his identity card.

“He worked at a private firm in Ankleshwar and had cycled from Ankleshwar till here. But we cannot say for sure whether he was travelling back to his native town all the way to UP or to Vadodara from where trains to UP have commenced,” a police officer said. Karjan is around 55 km from Ankleshwar.

“We found his Aadhaar card and a bag full of clothes. We have informed his family members. He has a brother who also stays in Ankleshwar. Once he reaches here, we will conduct the postmortem and hand over the body to the family. After the autopsy, we can confirm whether he died of exhaustion or any other reason,” the officer added.

