Migrant worker commits suicide in UP’s Banda

A migrant who had recently returned from Mumbai allegedly committed suicide while in home quarantine in a village here, police said.
Sunil (19) had arrived at Musivan village under Kamasin Police Station area five days ago on a Shramik special train.
He committed suicide by hanging himself on Friday, police said.
The body had been sent for post-mortem examination, SHO of Kamasin Police Station, Omkar Singh said on Saturday.
According to the family members, Sunil worked in a steel factory in Mumbai which had closed down because of the Covid-19-induced lockdown. While he had returned home, his father is still stranded in Gujarat, police said.
Investigation is on to ascertain the causes leading to the suicide, the SHO added.
