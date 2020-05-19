Migrant woman delivers baby girl on board Shramik train bound to Bihar

The woman gave birth to a baby girl near Katihar junction of Bihar. (Reuters/File) The woman gave birth to a baby girl near Katihar junction of Bihar. (Reuters/File)

A migrant woman gave birth to a child on board a Bihar-bound Shramik Special train from Tripura. Both mother and child reached their destination late Monday night where they were received by local authorities.

The 05623 Shramik Special train, carrying 1,962 passengers on board started from Jirania railway station in Agartala and was headed to Khagaria district of Bihar.

The woman gave birth to a baby girl near Katihar junction of Bihar. Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) authorities inspected the newborn child and the mother and certified they were fit to travel and sent off to their destination in the train. Follow Coronavirus India LIVE Updates

Taking to Twitter, NF Railways said, “A lady who was travelling in the 05623 Shramik Special Train from Jirania to Khagaria delivered a baby girl at Katihar today with the help of doctors. Both mother and child are healthy & fit to travel further. Railways wishes the newborn a happy and blissful life.”

NF Railways Chief Public Relations Officer Subhanan Chanda told indianexpress.com that both mother and child were declared ‘fit’ by medical team to travel and they left for their destination in the same train.

Speaking to reporters, Tripura Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said, “The train started its journey with 1,962 passengers. Later, the number increased to 1963 as a pregnant woman on board delivered a child during the journey.”

Bihar’s Khagaria District Magistrate Alok Ranjan Ghosh told indianexpress.com that a medical team of the district administration waited for the newborn and her mother at the railway station, where she was given basic supplies like soft towels, baby soaps, masks, sanitizers and some food.

However, 600 passengers on board were bound for Nawada, 150 km away from Khagaria, owing to which railway authorities extended the journey till there.

“We gave her some preliminary supplies and wished the newborn. But the woman, with her child, headed off to Nawada along with 600 others, where local authorities welcomed her on arrival. We had informed Nawada district officials about her before she reached there,” DM Ghosh said.

This is not the first case of a migrant woman giving birth on board Shramik trains. Ishwari Yadav, a migrant woman on board a Shramik Special train bound to Bilaspur in Chattisgarh from Bhopal delivered a baby girl with help from other women on the train two days back. Similar stories were reported from Jamnagar-Muzaffarpur Shramik Express few days ago.

