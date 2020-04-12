Migrant labourer tests positive in UP, doctor from Bulandshahr dies

District magistrate Ravindra Kumar has initiated proceedings to declare the doctor’s residence and his clinic in Shikarpur as a coronavirus hotspot. (Representational Image) District magistrate Ravindra Kumar has initiated proceedings to declare the doctor’s residence and his clinic in Shikarpur as a coronavirus hotspot. (Representational Image)

An 18-year-old youth from Bihar on Saturday became the first coronavirus positive case among lakhs of migrant workers who either returned to or transitioned from Uttar Pradesh after the Central government declared a 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the pandemic on March 25. Uttar Pradesh has reported 452 positive cases.

Meanwhile, a 58-year-old doctor from Bulandshahr died of coronavirus in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday, taking the toll of such deaths to five in the state.

Bhadohi DM Rajendra Prasad said the 18-year-old youth’s sample was taken in the district. The youth was going to his home town in Bihar from Delhi via Uttar Pradesh, said Prasad. All his possible contacts – all from UP — had been identified, the DM said.

“The youth came on a truck till Kanpur, and from there, he walked with 25 others. While walking near railway tracks, they were stopped and put in quarantine at National Inter College in Bhadohi on March 30. He did not have any significant symptom and his sample was taken at random on Thursday. Only once, he had a very minor fever (99°C) which was brought down with paracetamol. When we took his sample along with six others at random he did not have any symptoms. But he tested positive on Saturday,” said the DM.

The youth shared the quarantine centre with 134 people, besides the cleaning and other staff. We are sanitising the centre and rooms have been vacated. We have 467 quarantine beds in the district. We are shifting these people to other places. We are taking samples of everyone. We want the virus to stop at this place itself. The good thing is that almost all of his possible contacts who are in Uttar Pradesh have been identified and already in quarantine.

“The youth was working in Delhi as a carpenter,” he added. The youth has been admitted to Divisional Hospital and a list of all those who may have met him is being prepared.

Sources said all senior health officials were monitoring the situation and a WHO team had also reached the district given that this was reportedly the first case of infection among migrant workers who entered Uttar Pradesh.

Separately, the 55-year-old Ayurvedic doctor, who died of coronavirus on Saturday, had been attending patients until April 7 when he was admitted to a hospital in Bulandshahr district. After he complained of breathlessness, he was first admitted to Rana Hospital before being transferred to Sanskar Nursing Home in the district. “He was put on a ventilator at the nursing home for around five-six hours but as his situation worsened and he was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on March 8 morning. There he was confirmed positive of the COVID-19 and on Saturday he died during treatment,” said district CMO Dr K N Tiwari.

A doctor at Safdarjung Hospital said, “The patient reached the hospital in a critical condition and his sample was collected for testing. He was initially not screened for COVID-19 at any hospital.”

According to the CMO, the doctor did not have any travel history and they are looking at the list of patients attended by the doctor to find the possible source of infection. He said all contacts of the doctor, including his family members, would be put under quarantine. His clinic has been sealed and is being sanitised.

District magistrate Ravindra Kumar has initiated proceedings to declare the doctor’s residence and his clinic in Shikarpur as a coronavirus hotspot.

The body was cremated at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi at 6.30 pm, after two-and-a-half hours of delay due to the “absence of an operator” of the crematorium. His wife and son were present during cremation.

Outside the crematorium, hospital staffers, wearing bulky protective gears, expressed displeasure at the delay as they were finding it “difficult to breathe due to multiple layers of clothes”. “We can’t even sip a glass of water. The Nigambodh authorities are saying the operator is not being able to reach due to the lockdown,” one of them said.

