Migrant crisis: Who is paying their train fare, asks SC

The Supreme Court, which has taken suo motu cognisance of the migrant crisis triggered by Covid-19 lockdown, on Thursday sought clarity on who pays for the train tickets of the stranded migrants so as to ensure that they don’t have to pay for it.

In response, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said: “Some originating state pays, some receiving states are paying and some states are reimbursing… ”

The Solicitor General, however, said, “Tickets cannot be centralised at the central level. That’s why railways decided it will be left to the state governments. A decision was taken that rail fare will be paid by originating state or receiving state but the migrant workers will not be burdened with it.”

To the Supreme Court’s question on basic provisions on the train and health protocols being followed, SG Mehta said: “Food and drinking water are being provided by railways free of cost. The first meal is provided by state government. After the train starts, the food is provided by the rail ministry. Indian railways has given 84 lakh meals… For over 80 per cent migrants, the state of destination is either UP or Bihar.

“Once they reach destination state, they are screened again…In some states depending upon the health protocol, they are required to be quarantined before they reach their houses. State govt provides for buses to take them to their respective villages.”

Weeks after migrant workers started walking to their native places, the top court took suo motu cognizance of “problems and miseries of migrants” stranded in different parts of the country and “inadequacies and certain lapses” in efforts by the Centre and the states. The court had sought their responses on the matter by today.

The hearing began with Mehta thanking the court for taking cognisance and said the Centre and the states all have a responsible and an august forum where they can suggest steps.

“Some isolated incidents have taken place but these are being shown repeatedly…We have filed a preliminary report. Initial lockdown on March 24 was imposed with a two-fold purpose — to break the chain of the virus and to enhance and strengthen hospitals and healthcare,” he added.

The Solicitor General further said, “Initially, there was a movement of migrants and that was sought to be stopped so that infection doesn’t move from urban to rural areas… then centre decided we must now shift the migrants. The Govt will not stop its efforts until every single migrant is shifted.”

“We started Shramik special trains…because of some unfortunate incidents, what’s actually happened has not been placed in the public domain. As many as 3,700 special trains for transporting migrants have operated between May 1-27 and 91 lakh migrants have already been shifted,” he said.

Mehta also said that the Centre and all state governments are working fully in cooperation across party lines. “Some misery some problems are arising… This movement of migrants is done in coordination with the originating state, receiving state and the railway ministry.”

On Tuesday, the Bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, S K Kaul and M R Shah said it was “of the view that effective concentrated efforts are required to redeem the situation”.

“We, thus, issue notice to the Union of India and all States/ Union Territories to submit their responses looking into the urgency of the matter. We direct the suo motu petition to be taken up day-after-tomorrow and we request the learned Solicitor General to assist the Court and by the next date of hearing bring in the notice of the Court all measures and steps taken by the Government of India and to be taken in this regard,” the bench said.

Pointing out that “the crises of migrant labourers is even continuing today with large sections still stranded on roads, highways, railway stations and state borders,” the judges said “adequate transport arrangement, food and shelters are immediately to be provided by the Centre and State Governments free of cost”.

The top court had also said that “in the present situation of lockdown in the entire country, this section of the society needs succour and help by the concerned governments… steps need to be taken by the Government of India, State Governments/Union Territories in this difficult situation”.

