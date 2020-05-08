Mig-29 crashes near Jalandhar, pilot safe

Officials said that the aircraft had developed a technical snag and the pilot ejected safely as he was unable to control the aircraft. Officials said that the aircraft had developed a technical snag and the pilot ejected safely as he was unable to control the aircraft.

A Mig-29 fighter plane crashed at Chuharpur village in Nawanshahar district on Friday morning. The pilot is safe and has been taken to the nearby hospital. No causality has been reported.

It is learnt that the aircraft, which was on a training mission from Adampur Air Force base near Jalandhar, met with the accident due to some technical snag.

SSP Nawanshahr Alka Meena said the plane crashed on Nawanshahr village as the pilot could land on the nearby Hoshiarpur District village. The pilot has been airlifted by the defence personnel.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of accident.

Officials said that the aircraft had developed a technical snag and the pilot ejected safely as he was unable to control the aircraft. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of accident.

Earlier on April 17, the Apache helicopter too had made an emergency landing at the Budhawar village of Hoshiarpur district.

