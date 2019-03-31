Toggle Menu
MiG 27 aircraft crashes near Rajasthan’s Jodhpur

This is the second crash of MiG 27 in 2019. On February 12, a MiG 27 aircraft crashed near Pokhran range in Rajasthan, with the pilot inside. However, the pilot had ejected safely before the fighter aircraft hit the ground.

The MiG 27 UPG aircraft was on a routine mission from Jodhpur. (Photo: ANI)

A MiG 27 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Rajasthan’s Jodhpur city on Sunday morning, news agency PTI reported, quoting IAF sources. The MiG 27 UPG aircraft was on a routine mission from Jodhpur, the news agency reported.

No further details were immediately available. More information is awaited.

This is the second time in 2019 a MiG 27 has crashed. On February 12, a MiG 27 aircraft went down near Pokhran range in Rajasthan. However, the pilot had ejected safely before the fighter aircraft hit the ground. The aircraft was on a training mission and had taken off from the Jaisalmer airbase.

Days before this crash, a newly upgraded IAF Mirage 2000 crashed while on a test sortie at the old HAL airport in Bengaluru. The two pilots handling the aircraft were killed in the crash.

