MiG-21 fighter jet crashes in Kangra, pilot dead, Court of Inquiry ordered

A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Patta Jatian village in Jawali area of Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh, Wednesday. Superintendent of Police, Kangra, Santosh Patial confirmed that the aircraft crashed at around 1.30 pm. According to reports, the MiG 21 aircraft took off from the Pathankot Air Base.

Airforce personnel reached the site of the crash in two choppers and investigation is on. The pilot of the aircraft died in the crash, ANI reported. According to the initial reports, pieces of flesh had been found at the site. Visuals from the scene of the crash showed part of the aircraft burning, which was later doused.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to establish the cause of the accident.

MiG-21 crashes in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh — watch video

Today’s crash is the second for the Indian Air Force fighter jet model — MiG 21 — in the last two months.

