Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 18, 2018
  • MiG-21 fighter jet crashes in Kangra, pilot dead, Court of Inquiry ordered

MiG-21 fighter jet crashes in Kangra, pilot dead, Court of Inquiry ordered

IAF MiG-21 fighter jet crash today in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh: The MiG 21 aircraft reportedly took off from the Pathankot Air Base. Visuals from the scene of the crash show part of the aircraft burning. There are no details available on what happened to the pilot.

Written by Ashwani Sharma | Shimla | Updated: July 18, 2018 3:37:58 pm
iaf mig 21 crash, mig 21, mig 21 crash, mig 21 crash today, iaf mig 21, iaf mig 21 fighter jet, iaf mig 21 fighter jet crash, iaf mig 21 crash today IAF MiG-21 fighter jet crash: It was not immediately known if the pilot ejected safely.

A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Patta Jatian village in Jawali area of Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh, Wednesday. Superintendent of Police, Kangra, Santosh Patial confirmed that the aircraft crashed at around 1.30 pm. According to reports, the MiG 21 aircraft took off from the Pathankot Air Base.

Airforce personnel reached the site of the crash in two choppers and investigation is on. The pilot of the aircraft died in the crash, ANI reported. According to the initial reports, pieces of flesh had been found at the site. Visuals from the scene of the crash showed part of the aircraft burning, which was later doused.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to establish the cause of the accident.

MiG-21 crashes in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh — watch video

Today’s crash is the second for the Indian Air Force fighter jet model — MiG 21 — in the last two months.

iaf mig 21 crash, mig 21, mig 21 crash, mig 21 crash today, iaf mig 21, iaf mig 21 fighter jet, iaf mig 21 fighter jet crash, iaf mig 21 crash today IAF MiG-21 fighter jet crashes in Kangra: Villagers gather around the crash site. IAF MiG 21 fighter jet crashes in Kangra, Kangra news, IAF MiG 21 crash news IAF MiG-21 fighter jet crashes in Kangra: Rescue operations are underway, but there’s still no news about the pilot. IAF MiG 21 fighter jet crashes in Kangra, Kangra news, IAF MiG 21 crash news IAF MiG-21 fighter jet crashes in Kangra: A chopper arrives for the rescue operation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement