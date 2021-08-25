scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
MiG 21 aircraft crashes in Barmer, pilot ejects

By: PTI | Barmer |
Updated: August 25, 2021 8:02:22 pm
An Indian Air Force fighter aircraft MiG-21 Bison on fire after it crashed in Barmer, Wednesday, Aug 25, 2021. (PTI Photo)

A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Wednesday evening but the pilot ejected safely, a defence spokesperson said.

“The aircraft was on a routine sortie when it crashed, ” the spokesperson said.

The incident occurred near Bhurtiya village under Sadar police station area, Superintendent of Police, Barmer, Anand Sharma said .

“There is no civilian casualty due to the crash of the fighter plane. Policemen have reached the spot,” he said.

The pilot had safely ejected, the spokesperson said.

