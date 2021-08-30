Middukhera murder: Victim’s family denies his links with any gangster

After more than three weeks of the murder of former Students Organisation of India (SOI) president Vikramjeet Singh Vicky Middukhera, his family spoke for the first time and denied his links with any of the gangsters or family’s enmity with anyone. The family wants the culprits behind bars.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Vicky’s elder brother Ajaypal Singh Middukhera said that his brother did not have any links with any of the gangsters. He added that Vicky was enthusiastic about his political work and had political aspirations.

“He had been working for long in student politics and then in strengthening the party. He had political aspirations. He had been very active since his student days. He used to discuss everything with me. His name was linked with some gangsters which is unfortunate,” he said.

Asked about any threat perception to Vicky, Ajay Pal said that his brother had never discussed it with him and he did not believe that Vicky had enmity with anyone.

While questioning the threat perception claims, Ajay Pal said, “I knew Vicky’s circle of friends. He never discussed with me any of the threat perceptions. He used to go out to meet his friends and political leaders every day. He used to leave the house around 9 am and would return after 10 pm. If there was any threat perception to Vicky, why he would go alone?”

Replying to a question about the family suspicion about anyone, Ajay Pal said that many things come to their mind but they cannot say anything which could derail the investigation.

“Since the investigation is in progress, we all are waiting for the reality to come to light. Many things come to the mind of the family about who could do this or not, but the truth would come before all of us when the culprits are arrested,” Ajay Pal said.

Ajay Pal also said that the way a social media post went viral in which a gang had taken the responsibility for Vicky’s murder, he expressed shock and said that his brother was never linked to any criminal activity, nor he had harmed anyone.

When asked about the pace of investigation in the case, Ajay Pal replied that till now they were satisfied with the police investigation and the police officers had assured the family that they would soon crack the case.