What can NRIs do if stuck in airports in Middle East countries? Special flights, advisories, helplines and more

As Israel’s war with Iran entered its fourth day, limited flight operations are gradually resuming in the Middle East. Authorities have directed passengers to remain in contact with the airlines as flight schedules are subject to change.
Flight disruptions are being reported across the globe with over 3,000 flights cancelled till Tuesday 8.30 am while more than 18,000 delayed. Over 6,000 flights were cancelled on Monday. Passengers have been advised not to travel to the airports unless their flights have been confirmed.
Following the US-Israeli strikes that killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several Iranian leaders on Saturday, Tehran launched retaliatory strikes on several countries in the Middle East hosting American bases and assets. Many civilian establishments, including airports, hotels and embassies, were struck since Saturday. Owing to this, authorities had grounded all flights and issued advisories to residents and travellers in the region.
Indian embassy helplines
Amid the crisis, Indian embassies have issued helplines and toll free numbers for residents and travellers in the Middle East.
Saudi Arabia: 00-966-11-4884697 | cw.riyadha@mea.gov.in |
Jordan: 00962-770 422 276
Bahrain: 00973-39418071
MoCA notice
The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said special arrangements are being made to facilitate the movement of stranded passengers.
“Indian carriers have undertaken calibrated adjustments to their schedules, with long-haul and ultra long-haul operations being progressively resumed through alternative routings that avoid restricted airspace,” the ministry said.
“Aircraft and crew repositioning measures are underway to restore operational stability at the earliest,” it added.
10 Indigo special flights from Saudi Arabia
The Ministry said that IndiGo has planned 10 special relief operations from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to India on 3 March 2026 to facilitate the return of stranded passengers.
Four SpiceJet flights
SpiceJet will operate four special flights – one from Fujairah to Delhi and Kochi, and two to Mumbai — to repatriate Indians.
SpiceJet will also resume scheduled flights between Fujairah and Delhi/Mumbai from 4 March, helping restore connectivity, Gulfnews reported.
Indian students moved outside Tehran
The Indian embassy in Iran has relocated most Indian students who were in Tehran to safer locations outside the city. “The Embassy has made arrangements for their transportation, food, and accommodation,” a notice said.
Gradual resumption of flights in UAE
Operations in Abu Dhabi International Airport have partially resumed on Tuesday. Sharjah International Airport will resume limited operations from Monday night, Gulf News reported.
Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) started limited operations on Monday.
Authorities have requested passengers to maintain direct contact with respective airliners to know about the status of their flights.
