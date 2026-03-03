What can NRIs do if stuck in airports in Middle East countries? Special flights, advisories, helplines and more

A plume of smoke caused by an Iranian strike is seen in the background as an Emirates plane is parked at the Dubai International Airport. (AP Photo)

As Israel’s war with Iran entered its fourth day, limited flight operations are gradually resuming in the Middle East. Authorities have directed passengers to remain in contact with the airlines as flight schedules are subject to change.

Flight disruptions are being reported across the globe with over 3,000 flights cancelled till Tuesday 8.30 am while more than 18,000 delayed. Over 6,000 flights were cancelled on Monday. Passengers have been advised not to travel to the airports unless their flights have been confirmed.

Following the US-Israeli strikes that killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several Iranian leaders on Saturday, Tehran launched retaliatory strikes on several countries in the Middle East hosting American bases and assets. Many civilian establishments, including airports, hotels and embassies, were struck since Saturday. Owing to this, authorities had grounded all flights and issued advisories to residents and travellers in the region.