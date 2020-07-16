Midday meal scheme vital for students, ensure its continuation: Bajwa to Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab schools have not provided ration to 13 lakh students since April 15, 2020, said Bajwa Punjab schools have not provided ration to 13 lakh students since April 15, 2020, said Bajwa

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday wrote to Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh urging that the Punjab government should comply with the Supreme Court directive on midday meal (MDM) scheme at the earliest and ensure that students in Punjab are not deprived of their food security.

“I wish to bring to your kind attention that despite Supreme Court directives urging states to continue with the MDM Scheme during the Covid-19 lockdown to ensure nutritional food to children. Punjab schools have not provided ration to 13 lakh students since April 15, 2020. Initially, foodgrain was delivered on the doorsteps of the students for 24 days (March 23 to April 15), but after that, no distribution has been done and no instructions have been given to the schools in this regard,” Bajwa wrote.

“We must not let the lockdown destroy the MDM Scheme that is so vital in ensuring nutritional food for our children. At a time when many parents are grappling with the uncertainties of unemployment or curtailed payment, the MDM Scheme is of utmost importance. Since its inception in 1995, the MDM Scheme has enhanced our children’s nutritional profile, thus having a positive impact on their health as well as learning outcomes. Nutrition forms the pillar for sustainable growth of the human body and mind. So elaborate measures must be taken to ensure that the meal provided as a part of the MDM Scheme must reach every child during this pandemic,” said Bajwa in the letter to the CM.

“The MDM Scheme is a major contributor to the improvement in access to education for girls in India. We have witnessed tremendous improvement in female education over the last seven decades, with female literacy rising from 9 per cent at the time of Independence to 65 per cent in 2011. Noted economists have estimated that mid-day meals increase the likelihood of a girl completing primary school by 30 per cent and reduce the proportion of girls not enrolled by approximately 50 per cent. Lockdowns have caused complete disruption of the mid-day meal scheme. In the absence of this incentive, families may withdraw daughters from schools, leading to higher dropout and lower re-enrolment of girls,” Bajwa wrote in the letter.

“Many states have already started complying with the order of the Honorable Supreme Court to continue with the Midday Meal Scheme. In Kerala, Anganwadi teachers are delivering packed meals to homes of students daily. West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and J&K are providing students with dry rations. Punjab must resume the MDM Scheme in our schools immediately,” Bajwa further wrote.

“We must do our very best to fulfil the minimum nutritional requirements of our students., more so at a time when immunity building is necessary to protect us from harmful diseases. I urge the Government of Punjab to comply with the Supreme Court directive at the earliest and ensure that students in Punjab are not deprived of their food security,” the letter by Bajwa read.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd