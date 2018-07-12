Anti-collision alarms sounded as two IndiGo aircraft come close to colliding mid-air

Indigo said the incident has been reported to DGCA. (file photo) Indigo said the incident has been reported to DGCA. (file photo)

A mid-air collision was averted Tuesday night in Bengaluru airspace after two IndiGo aircraft came within close range of each other, triggering the aircraft’s traffic collision avoidance system (TCAS). According to sources, the two planes – 6E779 (Coimbatore to Hyderabad) and 6E6505 (Bengaluru to Kochi) – were less than four miles apart, laterally, when the alarm was triggered.

A senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) told The Indian Express that the aircraft warning happened because the rate of climb on one of the aircraft was on the ‘higher side’, adding that the vertical separation between the two aircraft was 950 feet. “It falls in Category C airprox (aircraft proximity) and was not a serious one,” the official said.

However, industry insiders suggested that at the closest separation point, the vertical distance between the two planes was anywhere between 200 feet and 475 feet. Based on rules prescribed by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the DGCA has laid down classifications of aircraft proximity based on the distance between the aircraft as well as their relative positions and speeds. This is divided into four categories – Category A being the most serious one and Category D bearing the least risk.

“The ATC asked one of the aircraft to climb to 36,000 feet and the other to climb to 28,000 feet. At around 27,000 feet both the aircraft came within the separation that activated the TCAS,” one of the sources said.

The TCAS, which is an ATC-independent aircraft collision avoidance system, monitors airspace around the airplane for other aircraft equipped with similar equipment. The system is mandated by ICAO and is to be equipped on all aircraft with a maximum take-off mass of over 5,700 kg or authorised to carry more than 19 passengers.

Confirming the incident, IndiGo said: “The TCAS-Resolution Advisory system was triggered on two of our aircraft operating Coimbatore-Hyderabad and Bangalore-Cochin routes respectively on July 10, 2018. Following normal procedure, this has been reported to the regulator.”

Director General of Civil Aviation BS Bhullar is yet to respond on the incident.

What is a midair collision?

A near midair collision is defined as an incident associated with the operation of an aircraft in which a possibility of collision occurs as a result of proximity of less than 500 feet to another aircraft, or a report is received from a pilot or a flight crew member stating that a collision hazard existed between two or more aircraft.

