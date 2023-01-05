scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

‘Inspiring to see India’s focus on digital transformation’: Satya Nadella after meeting with PM Modi

Nadella, who is on a four-day visit to India, also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday. The India-born CEO is scheduled to visit Hyderabad and Bengaluru this week

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella with PM Modi. (Photo:Twitter/Satya Nadella)

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and said that his company is looking forward to “helping India realise the digital vision”.

“Thank you @narendramodi for an insightful meeting. It’s inspiring to see the government’s deep focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth led by digital transformation and we’re looking forward to helping India realize the Digital India vision and be a light for the world,” he tweeted.

Nadella, who is on a four-day visit to India, also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday. The India-born CEO is scheduled to visit Hyderabad and Bengaluru this week.

At Microsoft’s Tech for Good and Education showcase event in New Delhi on Wednesday, Nadella said the company is “very committed to India”. He also highlighted the impact created by technology in the areas of philanthropic work and education.

Nadella, in his address earlier on Tuesday, had said digitisation initiatives in India and the work with digital public goods have been extraordinary, as he highlighted cloud and artificial intelligence among imperatives driving technology-based economic growth in India.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rishabh Pant’s ligament tear similar to Ravindra Jadeja’s, co...
Rishabh Pant’s ligament tear similar to Ravindra Jadeja’s, co...

“When we think about Make in India, we are investing, it is the largest place where we have our own human capital, we have our data centres, all of these Artificial Intelligence capabilities that are being used in all application, are all in some sense Made in India,” PTI quoted Nadella as saying.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 11:58 IST
Next Story

India, France to hold strategic dialogue on Thursday

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close