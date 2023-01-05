‘Inspiring to see India’s focus on digital transformation’: Satya Nadella after meeting with PM Modi

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and said that his company is looking forward to “helping India realise the digital vision”.

“Thank you @narendramodi for an insightful meeting. It’s inspiring to see the government’s deep focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth led by digital transformation and we’re looking forward to helping India realize the Digital India vision and be a light for the world,” he tweeted.

— Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) January 5, 2023

Nadella, who is on a four-day visit to India, also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday. The India-born CEO is scheduled to visit Hyderabad and Bengaluru this week.

At Microsoft’s Tech for Good and Education showcase event in New Delhi on Wednesday, Nadella said the company is “very committed to India”. He also highlighted the impact created by technology in the areas of philanthropic work and education.

Nadella, in his address earlier on Tuesday, had said digitisation initiatives in India and the work with digital public goods have been extraordinary, as he highlighted cloud and artificial intelligence among imperatives driving technology-based economic growth in India.

“When we think about Make in India, we are investing, it is the largest place where we have our own human capital, we have our data centres, all of these Artificial Intelligence capabilities that are being used in all application, are all in some sense Made in India,” PTI quoted Nadella as saying.