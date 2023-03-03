Microplastics can enter blood cells, notes National Green Tribunal, seeks intervention

Noting that there is potential for microplastics to enter blood cells and adversely impact health, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to introduce interventions in the designing and manufacturing of products that may generate microplastics, like textiles and cosmetics.

Microplastics refer to small plastic particles with an upper size limit of 5 mm.

The secretary of the MoEFCC has been directed to introduce interventions in consultation with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Indian Council of Medical Research, Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology and other institutions.

The principal bench of the NGT had initiated suo motu proceedings after a media report on small particles of plastics that can enter blood cells. In an order last year, the NGT had asked a joint committee comprising experts from the CPCB and other institutions to submit a report on the matter with suggestions for remedial action.

Referring to the CPCB’s report which was submitted last month, the NGT said in its recent order: “The report acknowledges that microplastics (MP) – both primary and secondary – pollute drinking water sources primarily through discharge of sewage/wastewater treatment plant effluent and surface runoff. As the sewage/wastewater treatment plants are not equipped for the complete removal of MP, the effluent released from these plants contains a substantial quantity of MP. Upon mixing of this effluent with the freshwater sources, MP becomes part of the fresh/drinking water supply chain…In the air, suspended MP particles have been isolated from various places such as urbanized city centres, indoor households and remote outdoor regions. As there is a wide range of MP size, it is highly likely that these particles are inhaled by humans.”

The CPCB report had said that studies have reported the presence of microplastics in the human body but the impact has not been reported. It recommended long-term studies to determine the impact of microplastics on human health. It said that primary microplastics are manufactured for use in cosmetics, textiles and fishing nets, and secondary microplastics originate from the breakdown of discarded plastic waste.

The NGT’s order has said that there is a need for remedial action to “neutralise anticipated harm to environment and public health, pending further scientific investigations for laying down standards”.