IAF’s microlight aircraft crashes in UP’s Baghpat, pilots eject safely

IAF aircraft crashes in UP’s Baghpat: A microlight aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF), which was on a routine mission, snagged mid-air in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat Friday. It, however, parachuted down safely and the two pilots aboard also managed to eject themselves in time, according to the IAF.

This morning a microlight aircraft on a routine mission developed snag near Baghpat and the aircraft parachuted safely. Both pilots are safe: IAF@IndianExpress — Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) October 5, 2018

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the snag.

