IAF’s microlight aircraft crashes in UP’s Baghpat, pilots eject safely

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 5, 2018 11:43:46 am
IAF aircraft crashes in UP’s Baghpat: A microlight aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF), which was on a routine mission, snagged mid-air in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat Friday. It, however, parachuted down safely and the two pilots aboard also managed to eject themselves in time, according to the IAF.
This morning a microlight aircraft on a routine mission developed snag near Baghpat and the aircraft parachuted safely. Both pilots are safe: IAF@IndianExpress
— Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) October 5, 2018
A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the snag.
(More details awaited)
