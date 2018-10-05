Follow Us:
Friday, October 05, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  • IAF’s microlight aircraft crashes in UP’s Baghpat, pilots eject safely

IAF’s microlight aircraft crashes in UP’s Baghpat, pilots eject safely

IAF aircraft crashes in UP's Baghpat, a Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the snag.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 5, 2018 11:43:46 am
IAF's microlight aircraft crashes in UP's Baghpat, pilots eject safely The two pilots aboard the aircraft managed to eject themselves on time

IAF aircraft crashes in UP’s Baghpat: A microlight aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF), which was on a routine mission, snagged mid-air in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat Friday. It, however, parachuted down safely and the two pilots aboard also managed to eject themselves in time, according to the IAF.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the snag.

(More details awaited)

Must Watch

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Apple iPhone XS Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Which is better?
Watch Now
Apple iPhone XS Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Which is better?
Buzzing Now
Advertisement