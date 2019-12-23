Michal Rutkowski interview: ‘Instead of focussing only on formalisation, raise the informal sector’s productivity’

Michal Rutkowski, Global Director (Jobs), World Bank. Michal Rutkowski, Global Director (Jobs), World Bank.

Instead of solely focussing on the formalisation of the Indian economy, which is not inadvisable per se, policymakers should focus on increasing the productivity in the informal sector, says Michal Rutkowski, Global Director, Social Protection and Jobs, World Bank as he speaks to UDIT MISRA.

When you look at India, what are the two or three key challenges that pop up in your mind? What are the areas of concern?

To me, the fact that India is predominantly an informal economy is a very important starting point when talking about jobs. That’s because many of us are used to thinking in terms of a long-term stable employment contract in a formal economy as the gold standard. India is not only 90 per cent informal economy, but also this is the same number as 50 years ago. So we see that there is no progress in formalisation. That is why we need to change our mindset.

The 10 per cent in the formal sector, they are relatively well protected. Where the rubber hits the road is the informal sector. That’s where we need to start thinking about how to improve productivity by bringing those informal sector workers, subsistence agricultural workers closer to markets.

From the demand side, we need to look at the development of secondary cities because not all agricultural workers will be in a position to move to a major city. A developed secondary city could be a stepping stone towards further migration. From the supply side, we need to offer informal sector workers a package of cash transfers.

In this regard, the development of the pension systems for the informal sector in India — because of our ability to use mobile money — opens up new possibilities with respect to protecting workers.

Is there a demand-supply disconnect in the Indian job market?

Indeed, you have a situation in the Indian job market where despite a huge pool of labour there is high unemployment and yet, at the same time, surveys show that for employers the lack of proper skills is a big constraint in recruitment. So, there is clearly a mismatch here.

I think the key issue is to involve the private sector to understand what kind of skills and training is required because at present it seems like employers’ views are not taken on board. The other aspect is the north-south distinction in the Indian labour market. You have southern states such as Tamil Nadu and Kerala with ageing population whereas you have surplus labour in the north.

Usually every type of migration — internal or international — is a politically sensitive issue, but migration is a powerful force for development.

But increasingly in India, state governments are feeling compelled to say that they will reserve jobs for the locals.

My point is that if states open the door to migrants, they would gain and so would the states of origin of the migrants. Everybody’s a winner when such migration happens; incomes often grow 10-12 times compared to the place of origin. And contrary to belief, typically, migrants do not take away jobs from the locals — they take up those jobs that locals don’t want to do anyway. And this especially applies to ageing populations.

Over the last few years in India, especially since demonetisation, there has been a massive push towards formalisation. In fact, the informal economy has been demonised — it is almost seen as corrupt and inefficient. How do you see this shift?

I would actually regret it. I regret it in the following sense. One of the recent studies we did — titled “Protecting all” — points to the fact that in developed countries there is an increasing fluidity in the labour market. So in the past lifetime employment in one place was a norm, now increasingly the norm is just 3-4 years. After that people may migrate, take a break, jobs could be contracted out etc. The gig economy, although still a very small part of the world economy, is expanding very fast. So the nature of the formal sector in the west is changing. So we need to rethink the point of aspiration.

Because of this change and because India has such a large informal sector already, I would rather focus on improving productivity in the informal sector instead. I have nothing against formalisation. I would rather look at it as a continuum and focus on improving productivity across the board.

