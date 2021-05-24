MICA introduces changes in curriculum in tandem with post-Covid industry requirements

The MICA curriculum innovations will ensure that students learn deep research and create knowledge to facilitate innovative problem-solving in the industry, MICA dean said. (Photo: Official website)

AS INDUSTRIES and businesses undergo a transformation in the post-Covid world, Ahmedabad-based business school MICA has introduced three major additions to its curricula with an eye on enabling students to face real-life challenges emerging out of these massive transformations.

Competencies assessment, dissertation study for industry research, and industry preparedness jury reviews, MICA authorities said, have been made mandatory for students this year. Management programme students, they said, will have to undergo MICA annual competency mapping test, work on industry-relevant dissertation study for two years and will then be assessed by the alumni and industry leaders for their preparedness for live situations and problem-solving every term.

As per the premier institute for strategic marketing and communications, starting the new academic year, first-year management programme students will also be required to clear the MICA annual competency assessment in all subject apart from the regular exams, which are subject-specific and do not map cross-area, cross-vertical competencies for real life and industry problem-solving.

The idea, MICA dean Dr Preeti Shroff said, is to assess a student’s ability to apply knowledge across subjects to address complex issues and develop business and customer management strategies in a digital world.

The institute has also mandated a two-year dissertation study programme under which students will have to select an industry-relevant research theme, such as digital business transformation, sports marketing, artificial intelligence and data management, luxury marketing, or post-Covid governance, and submit a paper at the end of the post-graduate programme.

“Tomorrow’s industry professionals and societal leaders will require cutting-edge knowledge, global adaptability, and industry research abilities for futuristic insights. They (professionals) must have the ability to lead digital business transformation, change management and strategy development, customer insights and analysis, integrated marketing, creative communications, and data analytics across industries. The MICA curriculum innovations will ensure that students learn deep research and create knowledge to facilitate innovative problem-solving in the industry,” Shroff said.

The institute has also introduced ‘Connect the Dot Jury’, under which students will be given live case scenarios to connect the dots across subjects to address industry scenarios and solve specific problems, the MICA dean added.