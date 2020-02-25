MHRD to ask Visva Bharati V-C for explanation on claim that salary will be delayed

Visva Bharati University Vice Chancellor issued a notification regarding a delay in the disbursement of salaries. (File) Visva Bharati University Vice Chancellor issued a notification regarding a delay in the disbursement of salaries. (File)

The Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) will seek an “explanation” from Visva Bharati University Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty for issuing a notification saying the February 2020 salary of the varsity employees may be delayed due to “paucity of funds”.

“There is no such lack of funds that can cause delay in disbursement of the salary of Visva Bharati employees. Hence, we will seek an explanation from Chakrabarty on why such notification has been issued,” said Girish C Hosur, Joint Secretary (Central Univesities), MHRD told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

In the notification —a copy of which has been accessed by The Indian Express, the MHRD-funded central university had Monday said: “This is for information of all concerned that the salary for the month of February 2020, is likely to be delayed due to paucity of funds.” If held true, this could affect more than 1,100 employees including the faculty members of the institution founded by Rabindranath Tagore.

According to a senior official in the ministry, Higher Education Secretary then met Chakrabarty on Monday evening and clearly told him that the Finance Ministry has already disbursed extra funds to MHRD and the same will reach Visva Bharati before February 28. “Thus there is no question of delay in salary of the varsity employees. We are seeking explanation from the V-C for creating this wrong impression,” the official added.

Faculty members of the university also expressed their annoyance over “false notification” issued by the varsity. A professor, who is also a member of a faculty association of Visva Bharati, said, “The V-C has issued the false notification blaming the MHRD. This is to actually create terror among the employees so that they remain enslaved at the hands of the varsity authorities. But now he has been exposed. Now, it is to see for how many more days this traitor V-C can actually ‘rule’ this university by gagging the voices of its students and employees.”

The university had last month issued an order prohibiting its staff from speaking to the media “until further order”. “No staff members of the university other than the Social Media Champion and the spokesperson shall make any statement/views on the matters pertaining to the university to the press personnel of electronic/print media without prior permission of the competent authority of the university as per Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964,” it had said in the order dated January 29. It also threatened “appropriate action” in case of any violation.

