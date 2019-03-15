MHRD team starts probe into SVNIT ‘irregularities’

A team from the Ministry of Human Resources and Development (MHRD) has started a probe into the alleged irregularities in promotion and recruitment of faculty members of Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology (SVNIT), besides financial embezzlement in the college.

Some faculty members had met Union Minister of State Satyapal Singh a few days ago — when he had come to Surat to attend a convocation — and made representations against SVNIT Director Dr S R Gandhi, alleging irregularities in the recruitment and promotion to the post of associate and assistant professors.

The team from the MHRD’s department of higher education comprising under secretary Anil Kumar Singh, Sarvesh Tiwari, registrar of Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad, and B K Singh, under secretary of finance in the ministry, came to Surat on Wednesday to probe into the financial and promotional irregularities. On Wednesday and Thursday, the team talked to the 35 faculty members of the SVNIT who were interviewed, but not promoted to the posts of associate professors and assistant professors “despite being qualified”.