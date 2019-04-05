Mhow: Two Armymen killed in fire at Bercha range

Two Army personnel were killed and five sustained burns in a fire at the Army’s Bercha Range in the cantonment town of Mhow near Indore on Thursday.

The circumstances in which the fire started were not known even hours after the incident as the local police could not get access to the range.

Additional SP Mhow Dharmraj Meena told The Indian Express that Ranjit Sumer, 27, a resident of Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan, and Akshya Ramsingh, 25, a resident of Kangra in Himachal Pradesh, died in the fire.

The post-mortem was conducted in Civil Hospital, Mhow.

Meena said that some Army personnel were airlifted to a military hospital in Delhi in the evening.

He said the Army authorities sought the help of local police to clear roads before airlifting the critically injured.