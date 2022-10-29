At MHA’s Chintan Shivir, Jharkhand seeks assistance to tackle Maoists, cybercrime

During the two-day brainstorming session on internal security organised by the Union Home Ministry at Surajkund in Faridabad, the Jharkhand government asked the Centre for assistance in a slew of schemes to tackle naxalism and cybercrime among others.

Representing the state, senior Congress Minister Rameshwar Oraon, who was deputed by CM Hemant Soren on his behalf, put forth the state’s demand in front of Home Minister Amit Shah. “Cybercrime is increasing day by day and therefore special Central assistance should be given to buy equipment for infrastructural development. The Central Assistance Scheme (granted for developmental work) in the Maoist areas, which have been removed from six districts, should be reinstated for developmental work so that people can be brought to the mainstream society… The state also needs an extra battalion of Central Armed Police Force to operate in the core Naxal-affected areas, like Kokhan, Khunti-Saraikela-Chaibasa tri-junction among others.”

Thirteen districts of Jharkhand were considered as the “most” Left Wing Extremism affected area with effect from April 1, 2018, and were covered under the Special Central Assistance. However, the Central government later revised its assistance owing to an improved LWE scenario and told the state that the districts were reduced to eight with effect from July 1, 2021.

Oraon also said that Jharkahnd should be released from the burden of paying dues to the Centre for the deputation of central armed police forces in the state. Oraon emphasized that the Centre should do away with the mandate to keep only ex-army for the post of special police force (SPO) and that the state should have its own rules because none of the former army personnel is ready to work as SPOs as their identity is not hidden from the people.

The Jharkhand government also asked for Rs 61.30 crore Nirbhaya Fund due from the Centre and it also said the state needs an Aviation Security Training Institute as soon as possible due to the fact that security of the new airports have been given to the state.

Oraon also said that the government is focussing on road construction, giving education, power in the Naxal affected area and at the same time through the community policing the government is focussing on the surrender policy of the ultras. Oraon added that under a special infrastructure scheme 45 police stations have been constructed and 19 are on its way of being constructed.