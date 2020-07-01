MHADA to hold draw of lots for only 24 homes on Aug 24

The MHADA, which provides affordable homes by holding a lottery, has witnessed a dip in its stock in the last few years. (File) The MHADA, which provides affordable homes by holding a lottery, has witnessed a dip in its stock in the last few years. (File)

THE LOWEST since its formation, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will hold draw of lots for 24 houses on August 24.

The 24 houses have been equally divided into lower income and middle income groups. The LIG homes cost between Rs 13.47 and Rs 14.05 lakh, while MIG homes cost between Rs 20.23 and Rs 20.24 lakh. Applications are being accepted till July 30.

Under LIG, an applicant must have a monthly income between Rs 25,001 and 50,000, while for MIG, the criteria is between Rs 50,001 and Rs 75,000.

A senior officer from the MHADA said at present, it did not have the desired housing stock to conduct a larger lottery. The Covid-19 pandemic brought to a halt the construction of houses houses supposed to be completed this year.

The MHADA, which provides affordable homes by holding a lottery, has witnessed a dip in its stock in the last few years. In the last lottery of its Mumbai Board, held in June, only 217 houses were up for grabs. Over 66,000 people had applied for it. In2018, the MHADA had received 1.64 lakh applications for 1,395 houses. While in 2017 more than one lakh applications were received for 819 houses, in 2016, too, over a lakh people applied for 910 houses.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd