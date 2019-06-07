MHADA Pune Lottery Result 2019 declared at mhada.maharashtra.gov.in and mhada.gov.in

MHADA Pune Lottery Result 2019: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) Pune Board Friday announced the lottery results for 4,765 flats. All the applicants can check their lottery process at lottery.mhada.gov.in.

The announcements of the lucky draw started today at 10 am at Pune’s Alpa Bachat Bhawan. The lottery process was held for 4,765 available flats and the MHADA board received around 41,501 applications for the same. The lucky draw was for 1RK, 1BHK, 2BHK and row houses.

Where to check MHADA Pune Lottery Board Results 2019:

1. Go to the official website of MHADA Pune at lottery.mhada.gov.in.

2. Otherwise, individuals can also check the results on the other official website at mhada.maharashtra.gov.in, mhada.gov.in.

The results for the Mumbai MHADA Board Lottery 2019 were announced on June 2.

The registration for Pune Lottery Board 2019 began on March 2, 2019, and ended on May 22, 2019. The lottery process had been delayed due to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

MHADA boards of Aurangabad and Nashik have also arranged for the lottery process apart from Pune and Mumbai Board Lottery 2019.