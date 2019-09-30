MHA yet to give funds, CRPF out of ration money for personnel

The CRPF has run out of ration money given to every force personnel along with their salaries.

Advertising

The shortfall is due to a delay in release of nearly Rs 800 crore from Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Sources said the force has reminded MHA thrice over the past few months for payment of ration funds, but it is still pending.

CRPF headquarters on September 13 wrote to all field units that personnel will not get ration money this month. “As no reserve fund under COR is presently available with this Dte, therefore it is not feasible to draw ration money allowance from the pay of September 2019,” the letter said.

CRPF and MHA Sunday said the situation had arisen due to a revision in the allowance and payment of arrears in August. “On account of the revision of Ration Money Allowance made by MHA on 12.7.2019, Rs 22,144 per head Ration money (arrears) was paid to around 2 lakh CRPF personnel who are drawing RMA in August. In this way CRPF troops have already received an amount Rs 22,144 as Ration money in July which is equivalent to 6 months RMA…thus they have sufficient funds for messing,” a statement by CRPF and MHA said.