MHA website tops among central ministry services portals

The website of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been ranked first and the Digital Police portal second in a service delivery assessment of websites of central government ministries.

The National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment was conducted by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in association with its knowledge partners NASSCOM and KPMG in 2021, according to an official statement.

This is a periodic assessment intended to improve the effectiveness of states, Union territories and the central government in delivering online services to citizens.

As per the recently released results of the assessment, the website of the MHA has been ranked first and the Digital Police portal second under the central ministries services portal, the statement said.

In this exercise, the service portals were evaluated along with their parent ministry’s and department’s portal.

In respect of the MHA, the Digital Police portal of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) – https://digitalpolice.gov.in/ – was shortlisted for evaluation under the services portal.

Correspondingly, the main website of the Ministry of Home Affairs – https://mha.gov.in – was shortlisted as the parent ministry portal for evaluation.

All government portals that were evaluated were first divided into two main categories – States / Union Territory / Central Ministry Portal, and State / Union Territory / Central Ministry Services Portals.

There were four main parameters of assessment — accessibility, content availability, ease of use, and information, security and privacy.

Three additional parameters were also used for the Central Ministry Services Portals category — end service delivery, integrated service delivery and status, and request tracking, the statement said.