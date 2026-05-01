MHA updates citizenship rules, tightens norms on dual passports for minors

An MHA official said the new rules aim to streamline procedures, reduce paperwork, and bringing more clarity to processes such as registration, renunciation, and cancellation of OCI status.

The Union Home Ministry on Thursday notified the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2026, introducing electronic Overseas Citizen of India (e-OCI) cards, fully online applications, and stricter norms on dual passports for minors.

“The rules introduce a fully digital OCI framework, mandating online applications, electronic records, and acknowledgements, while phasing out duplicative physical processes. A new provision allows issuance of electronic OCI (e-OCI) alongside physical cards, signalling a shift toward paperless identity for overseas Indians. Applicants must now consent to sharing biometric data for integration with fast-track immigration programmes, enabling possible automatic enrolment in the future,” an MHA official said.

An MHA official said the new rules aim to streamline procedures, reduce paperwork, and bringing more clarity to processes such as registration, renunciation, and cancellation of OCI status. Earlier, OCI processes involved a mix of online and physical submissions, including paperwork and duplicate filing requirements. Now, they also formally codify certain provisions that were earlier followed in practice, but not explicitly written into the rules.