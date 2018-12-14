MHA to issue guidelines, SOPs to check child porn, removal of rape content

The Union Home Ministry is all set to issue detailed guidelines and standard operating procedures (SoPs) to eliminate child pornography, rape and gangrape images, videos and sites on content hosting platforms and other applications, officials said.

The move comes after the Supreme Court asked the Centre to frame guidelines and SoPs in this regard. The guidelines and SoPs are expected to be issued in the next two weeks, a home ministry official said.

According to government data, at least 26 FIRs were registered based on complaints against child pornography and gangrape videos received on government portal cybercrime.gov.in, since its launch on September 20. More than 2 lakh people visited the website to register complaints regarding objectionable online content related to child pornography, child sexual abuse and sexually explicit material.

Meanwhile, the home ministry is also holding regular meetings with social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and Twitter to check spread of hate messages, rumours and child pornography.

The government is putting in place a mechanism to identify and prosecute anyone involved in spreading fake news, creating social tension, sharing pornographic content, or inciting crimes, another official said.

