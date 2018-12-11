MHA suspends FCRA licences of over 150 NGOs for defying order

The Ministry of Home Affairs has suspended the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licences of more than 150 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for six months after they failed to open accounts in any of the 32 designated banks, which have integrated their system with Public Financial Management System (PFMS).

With the suspension of the FCRA registration, these NGOs now cannot accept funding from abroad. Most of the NGOs facing action were operational in Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala and Maharashtra, sources said.

In its order, the MHA referred to “…a show cause notice served on 29 June, 2018, to explain in 15 days as to why approporiate action against their associations may not be taken as per the provisions of the FCRA, 2010, for not complying with the government’s direction issued under section 46 of the Act.”

Claiming that the said NGOs had “neither given any reply nor opened their bank accounts”, as mandated under section 17 of the FCRA, 2010, in PFMS-integrated banks for higher level of transparency, the order said that the Central government “hereby suspends the FCRA registration for 180 days…”

The NGOs whose FCRA licences were cancelled include St Mary’s Convent in Wayanad and Ansarul Islam Charitable Trust in Malappuram – both in Kerala; Mother Teresa Weaker Section Development Welfare Society in Andhra Pradesh, Social Education Vision of Awareness (SEVA), Odisha; and Yogi Ji Seva Sansthan in Bihar.

In 2015, the government had introduced changes in Foreign Contribution Regulation Rules (FCRR), 2015, empowering the government to obtain instant details about the accounts of the NGOs in which the foreign funds were being received or transferred.

As per the amendments, the banks were to report to the Central government “within 48 hours any such transaction in respect to receipt of utilisation of any foreign contribution”, a home minisry official said.