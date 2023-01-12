MHA suggests de-radicalisation sessions for jail inmates

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked all the DG (Prisons) of all states and UTs to focus on organising special de-radicalisation sessions in all jails with the help of correctional and behavioural experts on regular basis to change the mindset of misguided individuals.

“The jail administration has to ensure that inmates inclined towards propagating the ideology of radicalisation and those who have the propensity and potential to negatively influence other inmates are housed in separate enclosures away from other inmates,” said Deputy Secretary Arun Sobti, in a letter.

“The jail administration should also ensure inmates who are in custody for offences related to narcotics and smuggling of drugs etc, also need to be lodged separately, and to the extent possible not allowed to mix with other inmates, again with the intention of keeping other inmates away from the influence of such unscrupulous individuals,” the letter stated. In his letter, Sobti said video conferencing has been made available at 3,240 court complexes. “The jail authorities are requested to make special efforts for making use of the video conferencing facility,” he said.