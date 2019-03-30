MHA sets up Terror Monitoring Group to check flow of illegal funds in Kashmir

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Friday that it is keeping a close watch on illegal flow of funds to fuel militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, and announced the setting up of a Terror Monitoring Group (TMG) aimed at taking “coordinated action against terror funding”.

As per the order issued by MHA, the terms of reference of the TMG include, “taking action against hardcore sympathisers among government employees including teachers etc providing overt or covert support to such activities”.

It charges the TMG with action against all registered cases related to terror, terror financing and terror-related activities and bring them to a logical conclusion.

The seven-member TMG shall be headed by the Jammu and Kashmir additional director general of police (ADGP). It shall also have representatives from the Intelligence Bureau (IB), CBI, NIA, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), and Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). The Jammu and Kashmir police inspector-general shall be the seventh member of the TMG.

However, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has attached several properties in terror funding cases, did not find mention in the order.

The order further states that the TMG shall “identify all key persons including leaders of the organisations who are involved in supporting terrorism in any form and take concerted action against them. Investigate the networks of various channels being used to fund terror and terror-related activities and take action to stop flow of such funds”.

The MHA recently banned Jamaat-e-Islami and the Yasin Malik-led Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front in its bid to crack down against separatist activities. The ED has identified as many as 25 properties of separatists allegedly bought using the funds.

According to an estimate of the NIA, Pakistan-based terror groups finance terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir by generating millions in donations through their charity organisations. The NIA says Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF), a charity run by terror outfits Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Al Rehmat Trust, backed by terror group Jaish-e- Mohammed (JeM), have been supporting militants and funding terrorism in Kashmir.

These outfits collect donations from people in Pakistan and then pass on the money to finance terrorism in Kashmir through their overground workers, an NIA official has said. The groups collect millions of dollars in donations through crowd funding in the name of social service, the officer said.

According to a 2012 report of an intelligence agency, 780 million Pakistani rupees were collected for funding terrorism in Kashmir, the NIA said.