MHA seeks views of paramilitary forces on recruiting transgenders as officers

In what is being seen as a watershed moment for paramilitary forces, the Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) for their views on recruiting transgender people into the forces.

In a letter dated July 1, the MHA said, “the comments for incorporating the issues on transgender as Third gender along with Male/Female in the rules of CAPF (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2020 is yet to be received from CRPF, ITBP, SSB and CISF. They are once again requested to examine the issue and furnish comments to this Ministry by July 2 positively for taking a final view on the matter.”

As of now, there is no provision of hiring transgender people in the central paramilitary forces or the Indian Army.

