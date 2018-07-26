MHA says 294 killed in communal clashes in 3 years

Police personnel deployed in Trilokpuri in New Delhi after two groups clashed. The government Wednesday said 294 people lost their lives in communal clashes in the last three years. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna) Police personnel deployed in Trilokpuri in New Delhi after two groups clashed. The government Wednesday said 294 people lost their lives in communal clashes in the last three years. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna)

As many as 294 people lost their lives in communal clashes in the last three years, Union MoS (Home) Hansraj Gangaram Ahir informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. In 2017, 111 people were killed in 822 incidents of communal violence, he said. He told the House that 86 people were killed in 703 incidents of communal violence in 2016, and 97 were killed in 751 such incidents in 2015. The responsibility of maintaining law and order, peace and communal harmony, and taking action against culprits rest primarily with the state governments and Union Territories, he stated in a written reply.

In order to maintain communal harmony in the country, the Centre assists state governments in a variety of ways such as sharing of intelligence, sending alert messages and advisories from time to time on important developments, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App