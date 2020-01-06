MHA sanctions third advisor to J&K Lt Governor GC Murmu

Lt. Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, G C Murmu. Lt. Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, G C Murmu.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday accorded sanction to the appointment of Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, a retired IPS officer, as Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu.

The advisor, according to the communication from the MHA, shall assist the Lieutenant Governor in the effective discharge of his functions. The appointment will be effective from the date from which he assumes charge, it added.

Bhatnagar will be Murmu’s third advisor, the other two being K K Sharma and Farooq Khan. While Sharma is a former IAS officer who held various positions including Chief Secretary of Delhi and Goa, besides Secretary in the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Khan is a retired IPS officer who served Jammu and Kashmir Police in various capacities, and later served as the administrator of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep.

