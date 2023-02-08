MHA to pay Rs 4,500 every month to heads of VDGs in J&K, members will get Rs 4,000: MoS informs Rajya Sabha

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that the ministry has decided to pay Rs 4,500 every month to the heads or the coordinators of the Village Defence Groups (VDGs) set up in the “more vulnerable areas of Jammu and Kashmir” and Rs 4,000 to each member of the VDGs.

Sharing details of terrorist-initiated incidents, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said 228 incidents were reported in 2018, 153 in 2019, 126 in 2020, 129 in 2021 and 125 in 2022. “As many as 257 terrorists were killed in 2018, 157 in 2019, 221 in 2020, 180 in 2021 and 187 in the last year,” Rai said.

The VDCs were first formed in the erstwhile Doda district (they are now in Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts) in the mid-1990s as a force multiplier against militant attacks. The then Jammu and Kashmir administration had decided to provide residents of the remote hilly villages with weapons and give them arms training to defend themselves.

After peace returned, there were demands from certain quarters to disband the VDCs in 2002. Since then, the demand has been raised from time to time but successive governments have stopped short of disbanding them. However, over a period of time, the number of VDC members has dropped significantly, either because of their involvement in criminal activities or due to the government taking back their weapons once they attained 60 years of age. Apart from this, many VDC members have surrendered their weapons in the absence of remuneration. The demand for revival of the VDCs started once again after militant activities resumed in areas where peace had returned long ago.

“At present, the sanctioned strength of the members of the VDGs is 4,985 who are a part of 4,153 VDGs. The MHA, through its letter dated March 2, 2022, has decided that there will be not more than 15 members in each VDG. The persons who will be heading or coordinating the VDGs in the ‘more vulnerable areas’ will be paid Rs 4,500 per month and the persons who are members of the VDGs on a voluntary basis will be paid a uniform rate of Rs 4,000 per month,” Rai told the Rajya Sabha.

Rai added that the Central Reserve Police Force has imparted necessary training to 948 VDG members in collaboration with the district police of Rajouri from January 6 to January 25 this year and this is a reimbursement scheme, which is based on authenticated monthly claims furnished by the government of Jammu & Kashmir.

“The VDGs will be divided into two categories: Those in possession of a valid arms licence and to whom weapons have been provided by the J&K police, determined by the district magistrate or senior superintendent of police, keeping in view the credentials of the volunteers, population of the village, its location and security requirements; and persons in possession of valid licences and weapons or willing to purchase weapons on their own,” Rai said.