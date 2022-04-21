MHA reshuffles 42 officers across AGMUT cadre

In a major reshuffle of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre officers, the Union Home Ministry has transferred 42 officers to and from Delhi and other Union Territories. Among these are two DCPs who were heading the Special Investigation Teams set up to investigate Northeast Delhi riot cases.

DCP Pramod Kushwah, heading the SIT that arrested 21, including former JNU student Umar Khalid, Jamia Coordination Committee’s media coordinator Safoora Zargar, and Pinjra Tod’s Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal, in the riots case, has been transferred to Arunachal Pradesh.

DCP Rajesh Deo was heading the Crime Branch SIT and investigating several cases, including the death of 23-year-old Faizan, who, along with other four men, was forced to sing the national anthem during the riots.

This is also the first time that two officers from the Delhi Police, DCP Sanjeev Yadav and DCP Umesh Kumar have been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir.