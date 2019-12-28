MHA relaxes travel rules for OCI card holders till June 30

However, after the rules were strictly enforced, OCI complained of harassment by immigration authorities. However, after the rules were strictly enforced, OCI complained of harassment by immigration authorities.

Following complaints from Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) that they are facing harassment at immigration for failure to get their OCI cards reissued with the renewal of passport, the government has relaxed the travel rules for them until June 30 next year.

According to the rules, OCI are supposed to get their OCI cards reissued with renewal of passport if they are below the age of 20 years and once after they attain the age of 50.

However, sources said, these rules were not being strictly followed earlier, leading to a trend where OCI were not getting their cards reissued.

“This Ministry has been informed that immigration authorities / airlines in some countries are not allowing OCI card holders to travel to India… In this regard it is informed that instruction regarding re-issuance of OCI card on renewal of passport or on attaining the specified age is a requirement expected to be timely complied with by the OCI Cardholders. In view of the problems being faced by OCI cardholders regarding reissuance of OCI cards, MEA is requested to advise Indian Missions of the following temporary relaxation till June 30, 2020,” an MHA order issued on December 17 has said.

The notification said that in case an OCI card holder below the age of 20 has not got the OCI card re-issued on change of passport, he/she may travel on the strength of his/her existing OCI card bearing the old passport number until June 30, 2020, subject to the condition that along with the new passport, the OCI card holder carries the old passport mentioned in the OCI card.

“In case an OCI card holder who has attained the age of 50 years and got his/her passport renewed subsequently but has not got his/her OCI card re issued on renewal of passport, he/she may travel till June 30, 2020 on the strength of the OCI card along with the new and old passports,” the order said.

