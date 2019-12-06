Reject mercy plea of Dec 2012 gangrape convict, MHA recommends to President

Today’s MHA recommendation comes days after the Delhi government had rejected the plea saying there was no room for any review in light of the “extreme brutality” involved. (Representational) Today’s MHA recommendation comes days after the Delhi government had rejected the plea saying there was no room for any review in light of the “extreme brutality” involved. (Representational)

The Union Home Ministry Friday forwarded the recommendation of the Delhi government rejecting the plea of one of the four death row convicts in the December 16, 2012 gangrape case, news agency PTI reported.

The MHA’s move comes days after the Delhi government had rejected the plea, saying there was no room for any review in light of the “extreme brutality” involved. The file rejecting the mercy plea was sent by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal two days ago to the Home Ministry, which has been forwarded to the President for consideration and final decision.

An official told PTI that the Home Ministry had commented in the file recommending the rejection of the mercy petition of one of the convicts. As per ANI reports, the victim’s parents also moved the President’s office seeking rejection of the plea stating that “the mercy petition was a deliberate attempt to avoid the execution of death sentence and hamper the dissemination of justice.”

On October 29, Tihar jail authorities had given seven days to the four convicts to file mercy petitions before the President, saying that had “exhausted” all other legal remedies. Out of four, only one convict had filed a petition, which was then forwarded to the Delhi government.

Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain, as per internal file notings, recommending the rejection of the plea, wrote: ““This is the most heinous crime of extreme brutality committed by the appellant. This is the case where exemplary punishment should be given to deter others from committing such atrocious crimes. There is no merit in mercy petition, strongly recommended for rejection.”

On December 16, 2012, a 23-year-old woman was gangraped and assaulted on a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons. She was airlifted to a Singapore hospital, where she passed away on December 29, 2012. The brutality of the rape had rocked the nation leading to massive protests.

One of the accused hanged himself in jail while another, a juvenile, was convicted of rape and murder and given the maximum sentence of three years’ imprisonment in a reform facility. The rest have been lodged in Tihar.

(with PTI, ANI inputs)

