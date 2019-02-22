MHA proposes pan-India survey to gauge public perception about police

The Union Home Ministry will be carrying out a pan-India survey to assess public perception on citizen-centric police services like women safety and reporting of crimes, officials said. The survey will commence next month and cover a representative sample of 1.2 lakh households spread over 173 districts across the country, based on the National Sample Survey framework, the officials added.

All states and the Union Territories would be included in this survey and it will be completed in nine months, a Home Ministry official said.

The survey is aimed at understanding public perception about police, gauge the level of non-reporting of crimes or incidents to police, the position on the ground relating to crime reporting and recording, timeliness and quality of police response and action and experience about women and children’s safety, the official said.

The outcome of the survey is expected to bring out useful suggestions for stakeholders in formulating and implementing appropriate policy responses and changes in the functioning of police and for improving crime prevention and investigation, the official added.

It is also expected to improve the access to justice and increased or appropriate resource allocation for police in a systematic manner, the official said.

With the above aim and to further strengthen good governance practices in the working of police, the Home Ministry has commissioned the Bureau of Police Research and Development to conduct this pan-India survey called the All India Citizens Survey of Police Services, another official said. The survey will be conducted through the National Council of Applied Economic Research in New Delhi.