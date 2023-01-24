MHA approves proposal of installing anti-drone system for R-Day Parade

The Ministry of Home Affairs has approved the request of the Delhi Police to deploy the latest anti-drone system (ADS) of DRDO, which has features like radar and soft kill and hard kill, as part of security arrangements for the Republic Day parade on January 26 and the Beating Retreat Ceremony on January 29, The Indian Express has learnt.

Sources said a request from the Delhi Police was sent by Special CP (Protective Security Division), Madhup Kumar Tiwari, asking to deploy ADS during the Republic day celebration. “A request was received by the internal-security division of MHA and a meeting was held by the Secretary (security) earlier this month to discuss overall security arrangements, especially the deployment of the ADS/equipment in all the events at different venues,” a source said.

According to sources, security agencies have informed the Delhi Police about the possibility of a drone attack in the national capital ahead of Republic Day.

Sources said ADS, the National Security Guard (NSG), the Indian Air Force (IAF), and other agencies forms a part of the deployment. “In the meeting, senior officers of the Delhi Police were asked to coordinate with all the security agencies for the ADS deployment and also conduct mock drills at all the function venues. It was also directed that the deployment of ADS should be finalised after joint recce/consultation by IAF, NSG, Army, SPG, IB and DRDO to other air defence measures in place,” said the source.

“It has been also directed by the MHA a suitable officer of the IAF should be deployed with the ADS and he should remain in touch with the Delhi Integrated Air Defence Centre (DIADC), which coordinates the use of airspace with other agencies, to monitor the air space and declaring a flying object hostile. An ACP rank officer of Delhi Police should also be deployed at the site, who will be responsible for taking the decision to engage the target declared hostile by the IAF representative,” added the source.

“Para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned aircraft systems (UASs), micro-light aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters and even para-jumping from aircraft has been prohibited in Delhi,” according to the Delhi Police.