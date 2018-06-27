MHA orders fresh FIR against DEM chief Asiya Andrabi for ‘unlawful acts’

Asiya Andrabi’s bail was canceled by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court earlier this month as security agencies moved to tighten the noose around her outfit. (File photo) Asiya Andrabi’s bail was canceled by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court earlier this month as security agencies moved to tighten the noose around her outfit. (File photo)

The Union Home Ministry ordered a fresh FIR against Dukhtaran-E-Millat (DEM) chief Asiya Andrabi by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday for allegedly using “various media platforms to spread insurrectionist imputations and hateful speeches that endanger the integrity, security and sovereignty of India.”

DEM is a banned outfit under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and its chairperson Andrabi is alleged to be involved in organising anti-India rallies and stone pelting on security forces in South Kashmir.

Andrabi’s bail was canceled by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court earlier this month as security agencies moved to tighten the noose around her outfit. Home Ministry official said, “Andrabi along with her associates namely Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen have been booked under various sections of IPC and UAPA that includes waging war, sedition, promoting enmity between different groups based on religion, criminal conspiracy and being a member of banned outfit.” While Nahida is the general secretary, Sofi is incharge of media in DEM.

The federal probe agency, probing terror financing cases against separatists in the valley, had last year also named Andrabi for receiving funds from Lashkar-E-Toiba chief Hafiz Saeed, to carry out stone pelting in the valley. However, the probe agency did not name Andrabi or Hurriyat Conference leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani in its chargesheet filed early this year.

In its latest FIR against the DEM chief, the NIA said, “DEM through Andrabi openly advocates secession of Jammu & Kashmir from the Union of India and has also called for Jihad and use of violence against India. Andrabi and her associates have written and spoken words, besides publishing visible representations that bring into hatred and contempt apart from exciting disaffection towards the Government of India.”

It further noted, “DEM is promoting enmity, hatred and ill-will between different communities on the grounds of religion and is doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony. Andrabi has solicited help from proscribed terrorist organisations and along with her associates has entered into a criminal conspiracy to wage war against India.” YouTube video of Andrabi, giving anti-India speeches in Jammu and Kashmir and videos of cows slaughter challenging the ban by the government is being shown to motivate youths in Kashmir and Pakistan by militants, officials claimed.

They further said that after the withdrawal of suspension of operation and imposition of Governor’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir, the probe against separatists will be stepped up. The agency’s probe into terror funding charges against the separatists had been put on the back-burner after the Centre appointed former Intelligence Bureau director Dineshwar Sharma as special representative to hold dialogues. Sharma later offered amnesty to first time stone peters and withdrawal of FIR registered during the 2016 unrest.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd