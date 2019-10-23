MHA on NCRB report: Data on 25 categories withheld as it was unreliable

Responding to The Indian Express report that the NCRB had left out data on mob lynching in its latest report, the Home Ministry on Tuesday clarified that it did not include such data as it was “unreliable” and “prone to misinformation”.

It also said it had withheld data with regard to 25 categories, including offences like rape during communal riots, laws related to cows, hate crimes and attack on journalists and RTI activists.

“It was observed that data received for certain newly created additional parameters / crime heads are unreliable and their definitions are also prone to misinterpretation (list attached). Accordingly, data related to the certain parameters / crime heads have not been published,” an MHA statement said.

It also listed a number of categories under which data was collected but not published. These include mob lynchings, crimes committed by khap panchayat and crimes by religious preachers. NCRB also collected data on rape during communal violence, hate crime, cow slaughter laws, human rights violations by Central Armed Police Forces and honour killing. Some other categories include crimes against journalists/media persons, crimes against RTI activists, crimes against whistle-blowers/informers, crimes against social workers/activists, crime against witnesses.