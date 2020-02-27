MHA officials dismiss Sonia Gandhi criticism, say Amit Shah took control

Sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday said Shah took control of the situation the moment he arrived from Ahmedabad on Monday evening. Sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday said Shah took control of the situation the moment he arrived from Ahmedabad on Monday evening.

Reacting to Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s comments on inaction on part of Home Minister Amit Shah as rioting escalated in Delhi, sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday said Shah took control of the situation the moment he arrived from Ahmedabad on Monday evening.

Late at night, he held a meeting with Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and Intelligence Bureau chief Arvind Kumar to take stock of the situation, and kept monitoring the situation until early Tuesday morning, the sources said. He held a series of meetings on Tuesday, including one with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, where a call for peace was made and a road map drawn to handle the situation. He also instructed Delhi Police to start a dialogue process with the public in collaboration with local peace committees and create an atmosphere of trust, sources pointed out.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.