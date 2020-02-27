MHA officials dismiss Sonia Gandhi criticism, say Amit Shah took control

Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: February 27, 2020 3:06:15 am
sonia gandhi, sonia gandhi on delhi violence, delhi violence, sonia gandhi on amit shah, delhi news, congress, congress meeting Sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday said Shah took control of the situation the moment he arrived from Ahmedabad on Monday evening.

Reacting to Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s comments on inaction on part of Home Minister Amit Shah as rioting escalated in Delhi, sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday said Shah took control of the situation the moment he arrived from Ahmedabad on Monday evening.

Late at night, he held a meeting with Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and Intelligence Bureau chief Arvind Kumar to take stock of the situation, and kept monitoring the situation until early Tuesday morning, the sources said. He held a series of meetings on Tuesday, including one with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, where a call for peace was made and a road map drawn to handle the situation. He also instructed Delhi Police to start a dialogue process with the public in collaboration with local peace committees and create an atmosphere of trust, sources pointed out.

