MHA official arrested for bribing CBI officer

The CBI on Thursday arrested an official from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for allegedly trying to bribe an agency officer to influence the investigation in a case of corruption.

The official, identified as Dheeraj Kumar Singh, is a section officer with the Police 1 division of the ministry. The division looks after matters related to empanelment of IPS officers.

Singh was arrested along with a middleman, Dinesh Chand Gupta, while he was handing over a bribe of Rs 16 lakh.

According to sources, Singh was trying to influence the outcome of a preliminary inquiry in a case related to alleged irregularities in a project related to the National Highway Authority of India. “The probe is open and will also look if anyone superior to Singh in the police 1 division was also involved,” a CBI official said.

Agency officials “laid a trap and caught the Section Officer of MHA and a co-accused while delivering illegal gratification of Rs 16 lakh to the CBI officer. Searches are being conducted at the premises of the accused,” CBI spokesperson Nitin Wakankar said.