MHA issues new guidelines for PM Modi’s security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Express photo/File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Express photo/File)

In the wake of an “all-time high” threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs said not even ministers and officers will be allowed to come too close to the PM unless cleared by the Special Protection Group. The Ministry has also issued new security guidelines to states that would have to be followed during the PM’s visits. The Ministry said there has been an “unknown threat” to Modi, who is the “most valuable target” in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, officials said. The Ministry said that no one, not even ministers and officers, should be allowed to come too close to the PM unless cleared by his special security.

